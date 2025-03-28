An Oshkosh Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary (ROGUE) Fire vehicle, consisting of an unmanned Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, fired a Naval Strike Missile towards a surface target at sea during a test of the Naval Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) at Point Mugu Sea Range in November 2020. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Friday announced the U.S. and Philippines agreed to several defense cooperation measures, including deploying a new Marine Corps anti-ship missile system.
“The United States has been fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with…