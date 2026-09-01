Harpoon Coastal Defense System Passes Navy Developmental Test

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Munitions in July executed major testing of the Boeing [BA] Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) against sea-based targets, the service said on Friday. The Navy on Friday said this testing of the system marked a milestone of successfully executing Developmental Test (DT-1) at Point Mugu Sea Range (PMSR) in California, validating the system’s ability to engage and neutralize maritime threats. The event included a Harpoon missile successfully launching from land and engaging a target…
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House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
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Cleared Senior/Principal Project Lead, Space Systems
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