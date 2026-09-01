Harpoon Coastal Defense System Passes Navy Developmental Test

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Munitions in July executed major testing of the Boeing [BA] Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) against sea-based targets, the service said on Friday. The Navy on Friday said this testing of the system marked a milestone of successfully executing Developmental Test (DT-1) at Point Mugu Sea Range (PMSR) in California, validating the system’s ability to engage and neutralize maritime threats. The event included a Harpoon missile successfully launching from land and engaging a target…