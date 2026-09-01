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Harpoon Coastal Defense System Passes Navy Developmental Test

Rich Abott By
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Harpoon Coastal Defense System Passes Navy Developmental Test
The Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) executed Developmental Test (DT-1) at Point Mugu Sea Range (PMSR) in July 2026 validating the system's ability to engage and neutralize maritime threats. (Photo courtesy of Boeing)

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Munitions in July executed major testing of the Boeing [BA] Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) against sea-based targets, the service said on Friday. The Navy on Friday said this testing of the system marked a milestone of successfully executing Developmental Test (DT-1) at Point Mugu Sea Range (PMSR) in California, validating the system’s ability to engage and neutralize maritime threats. The event included a Harpoon missile successfully launching from land and engaging a target…

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