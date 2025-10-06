Hanwha Picks Former PEO Ships To Lead U.S. Shipbuilding Programs

A defense business subsidiary of the South Korean conglomerate Hanwha on Monday appointed the former Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Ships, Rear Adm. (Ret.) Tom Anderson, to lead its shipbuilding effort. Anderson’s 34-year-long Navy career culminated as PEO Ships from 2020 to 2023, after which he spend the last six moths of 2023 as acting commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) before retiring from service. In his new role, as Hanwha Defense USA president of U.S. Shipbuilding, Anderson is…