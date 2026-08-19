Hanwha Defense USA To Deliver First K9 Mobile Howitzer Prototype To Army This Fall

Following its win Tuesday evening to deliver up to 18 prototypes to the Army for testing and soldier experimentation, Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) on Wednesday said the first prototype of its howitzer for the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) program will be delivered this fall and the sixth within a year of the award. The prototypes will be built at HDUASA’s parent company Hanwha in South Korea while the company’s new artillery integration facility in Opelika, Ala., will integrate government furnished…