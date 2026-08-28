Firehawk Live Fires Hydra-70 Rockets Shortly After Army Award

Shortly after receiving an Army award to develop Hydra-70 rockets as a potential alternative supplier, Firehawk Aerospace last Friday said it successfully conducted six live-fire tests of the rocket to collect ballistic flight data, reduce risk and accelerate the prototype program. The Army on Aug. 5 awarded Other Transaction Authority agreements to Firehawk, iRocket, Nammo’s Perry, Fla., operations and Albers Aerospace “to diversify the Hydra-70 rocket supply chain and revitalize its industrial base” (Defense Daily, Aug. 7). General Dynamics’ [GD]…