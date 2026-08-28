Firehawk Live Fires Hydra-70 Rockets Shortly After Army Award

Shortly after receiving an Army award to develop Hydra-70 rockets as a potential alternative supplier, Firehawk Aerospace last Friday said it successfully conducted six live-fire tests of the rocket to collect ballistic flight data, reduce risk and accelerate the prototype program. The Army on Aug. 5 awarded Other Transaction Authority agreements to Firehawk, iRocket, Nammo’s Perry, Fla., operations and Albers Aerospace “to diversify the Hydra-70 rocket supply chain and revitalize its industrial base” (Defense Daily, Aug. 7). General Dynamics’ [GD]…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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Assistant Professor (Tenure Track)
Mathematics - University of Washington Tacoma - Tacoma, WA
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IT Analyst
Arnold & Porter - Washington, DC
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Tenure-Stream Assistant Professor in Geography
Colgate University - Hamilton, NY
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SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROGRAM CASE MANAGER, NF-04/RFT, CAMP FOSTER
U.S. Marine Corps - Foster, Japan