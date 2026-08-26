Counter-Drone Startup Mara Raises $7 Million To Advance Spike, An Integrated System

Mara on Tuesday said it raised $7 million in a pre-seed round to build its Spike portable counter-drone platform, which includes targeting sensors and small interceptors for 360-degree coverage against swarms of cheap first person view drones. The investment was led by Khosla Ventures. The San Francisco-based startup plans to provide ground-mounted versions of Spike to potential customers later this year, and the vehicle-mounted and man-portable variants in 2027, the same year Mara hopes to being production. The company said…