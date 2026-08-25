SDA Director Says Constellation’s Tranche 1 Checkouts Progressing Faster After Slow Start

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — On-orbit checkouts of the Tranche 1 Space Development Agency (SDA) satellites launched in July are progressing much faster than previous plane launches, SDA Director Dr. Gurpartap ‘GP’ Sandhoo said Monday. The July mission launched 21 data transport satellites built by York Space Systems [YSS], the second plane of satellites built by York in Tranche 1 of the SDA constellation. “The difference between York’s first plane launch and the second plane launch in July [was that] on average,…
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