TrustPoint CEO Previews Independent PNT Satellite Constellation With EnduroSat Deal

TrustPoint is moving forward to build out its GPS-independent PNT constellation plans, tapping EnduroSat US to build 40 satellites in a deal announced Thursday. These 40 satellites will take the company’s constellation to 47 satellites, including three previously launched spacecraft and four spacecraft in development as part of a SpaceWERX Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) awarded earlier this year. “It’s a signal that we’re transitioning out of the R&D demo and pilot timeframe into the operational, production timeframe. That’s the transition Trust Point will…