Sign In
Search
Space

TrustPoint CEO Previews Independent PNT Satellite Constellation With EnduroSat Deal

Rachel Jewett By
SHARE:
TrustPoint CEO Previews Independent PNT Satellite Constellation With EnduroSat Deal
EnduroSat's component and satellite manufacturing facility. EnduroSat will build 40 satellites for TrustPoint's constellation. Photo via TrustPoint

TrustPoint is moving forward to build out its GPS-independent PNT constellation plans, tapping EnduroSat US to build 40 satellites in a deal announced Thursday. These 40 satellites will take the company’s constellation to 47 satellites, including three previously launched spacecraft and four spacecraft in development as part of a SpaceWERX Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) awarded earlier this year. “It’s a signal that we’re transitioning out of the R&D demo and pilot timeframe into the operational, production timeframe. That’s the transition Trust Point will…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Use Of Laser Weapons Helping Reduce Illegal Drone Use On Southern Border, DoD CTO Says

Navy/USMC

Leidos MUSVs Successfully Operated With Navy At RIMPAC, Carrier Strike Group

Army

Boeing Advances To Next Phase Of Army’s IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor Competition

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Army To Field Joint Laser Weapon System By July 2028, Pentagon’s Critical Tech Lead Says

Trending

Army To Field Joint Laser Weapon System By July 2028, Pentagon’s Critical Tech Lead Says
Defense Startup Covenant Opens Dallas Site To Build Thousands Of Anthem Low-Cost Missiles
Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation
Defense Watch: Polish Aerostats, Honeywell False Claims Act, Drone JV, Lockheed Martin Training Round
Navy Demonstrated More Unmanned Refueling At Sea

Congress Updates

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume