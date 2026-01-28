GPS III Satellite Successfully Launched Into Orbit

The Space Force late Tuesday night successfully launched a GPS III satellite into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, adding to the service’s constellation of more accurate and jam-resistant position, navigation and timing spacecraft. The Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built GPS III-9 Space Vehicle 09 is an M-Code satellite that features increased positional accuracy, anti-jamming and secure encryption in support of military operations. The spacecraft also includes a laser retroreflector array that the company said is “designed to improve measurements…