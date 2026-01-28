Sign In
Search
Space

GPS III Satellite Successfully Launched Into Orbit

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
GPS III Satellite Successfully Launched Into Orbit
GPS III SV09, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, launched into orbit late on the night of Jan. 27., 2026. Photo: Lockheed Martin

The Space Force late Tuesday night successfully launched a GPS III satellite into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, adding to the service’s constellation of more accurate and jam-resistant position, navigation and timing spacecraft. The Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built GPS III-9 Space Vehicle 09 is an M-Code satellite that features increased positional accuracy, anti-jamming and secure encryption in support of military operations. The spacecraft also includes a laser retroreflector array that the company said is “designed to improve measurements…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

CNO: F/A-XX Needs To Start Now To Prep For Spreading Advanced Anti-Air In A Decade

Pentagon

Duffey Teases Announcement Of More Production Boost Initiatives ‘In the Coming Days’

Nuclear Modernization

Bechtel Receives $812 Million Naval Nuclear Propulsion Contract

Nuclear Modernization

NNSA Should Approach Contracting Differently, Pappano Says

Trending

Army Awards Potential $5.6 Billion AI, Data Analytics Deal To Salesforce
Stop Work Order Issued To AeroVironment For SCAR Antennas
Appropriators Fund More Multi-Years For Munitions, But Not All Of DoD’s ‘Very Late’ Request
Blue Origin Reveals TeraWave LEO/MEO Constellation For Enterprise, Government Connectivity
Hypersonic Testing Company Stratolaunch Raises New Capital

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume