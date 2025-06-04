In September last year, RTX's Raytheon and Northrop Grumman said that they had completed a static fire test of an advanced long-range solid rocket motor at the Northrop Grumman Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia to demonstrate wired end-burning technology for hypersonic applications and to provide data for engine validation (RTX Photo)
By the end of the summer, GE Aerospace [GE] plans to conduct a full-scale test in Evendale, Ohio of the company’s dual-mode ramjet (DMRJ) hypersonic engine with rotating detonation combustion (RDC) to follow up the 2023 subscale test of a DMRJ rig with RDC…