GE Aerospace Anticipates Full Qualification of T901 By End of Next Year

LYNN, Mass.--GE Aerospace [GE] anticipates qualification of the company's T901 engine by the end of next year. The Army awarded the company a $517 million engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract in February 2019 to develop the T901 engine under the service's Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), which the Army had planned to cut under its transformation initiative but that Congress has sustained, including $63 million in last year’s reconciliation bill to continue testing and $175 million for development in…