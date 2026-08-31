GD Signs Framework Deals With Pentagon To Boost PAC-3 MSE, THAAD Component Production

The Pentagon has signed a pair of framework agreements with General Dynamics [GD] Ordnance and Tactical Systems (OTS) to boost production of major components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD interceptors. The department noted the seven-year arrangements will support a “rapid scale-up of highly specialized interceptor components” for the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built interceptors, to specifically include GD-OTS’ motor cases, seeker housings and midsections and shroud deployment systems. “This framework agreement reinforces GD-OTS’ role as a trusted manufacturing partner delivering the critical components…
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