GD Posts Strong Third Quarter Results On Aerospace, Shipbuilding

General Dynamics [GD] last Friday reported strong third quarter financial results largely due to its Aerospace and Marine Systems segments, continuing a sturdy run of top and bottom-line gains all year. Net income increased 14 percent to $1.1 billion, $3.88 earnings per share (EPS), from $930 million ($3.35 EPS) a year ago, topping consensus estimates by 18 cents per share. Sales increased 11 percent to $12.9 billion versus $11.7 billion a year ago. So far in 2025, net income is…