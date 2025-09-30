GD and BETA Partner For Classified Undersea Propulsion

BETA Technologies and General Dynamics [GD] last week announced the start of a partnership to develop “advanced propulsion systems” for a classified undersea vehicle project. In a September 26 announcement, BETA underscored the importance of expanding its engineering work beyond the previous focus on high-performance aircraft. It said under the partnership it will manufacture and deliver hardware and engineering services. The companies did not disclose what kinds of undersea vehicles or missions they are focused on, given the classified nature…