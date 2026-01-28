GAO Warns Of Tech Readiness, Cost, And Schedule Risks For SDA Constellation

A new government watchdog report on the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) proliferated constellation says the agency is overestimating the technology readiness of parts of the systems, and warns SDA is at risk of not delivering capabilities on schedule. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) made six recommendations including that the SDA conduct tailored technology readiness assessment for new critical technology elements, and that it develops an architecture-level networked schedule. An SDA spokesperson said in a statement it disagrees with the specifics of…