GA-ASI Lays Out No Date for Resumption Of YFQ-42A Flights After Mishap

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has paused flight testing of the company's YFQ-42A Dark Merlin prototype drone for the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program after a mishap about 1 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, the company said. GA-ASI said that it "is assessing the condition of the aircraft and investigating to establish the root cause of the incident." "The aircraft is one of several production-representative YFQ-42A CCAs currently in low-rate initial production for the U.S. Air Force," the…