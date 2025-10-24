Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Flight Debut for Shield AI X-BAT Could Come Next Fall

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Flight Debut for Shield AI X-BAT Could Come Next Fall
Pictured is a Shield AI graphic of future X-BAT fighter drones on their vertical take-off and landing stands.

Shield AI plans to conduct initial vertical takeoff and landing demonstrations of its X-BAT drone fighter jet "as early as fall 2026, followed by all-up flight testing and operational validation in 2028," according to a spokeswoman for the effort. The company said this week that the X-BAT is to have a more than 2,000 mile range and to be guided by Shield AI’s Hivemind artificial intelligence software. The X-BAT--an autonomous fighter drone for expeditionary and maritime operations when military forces…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief

Congress

Shutdown Has Impacted Several ‘Critical’ Exercises, Pentagon Tells Congress

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Computer Vision Navigation Startup Vermeer Raises $10 Million

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Saronic Collaborating With NVIDIA To Advance Maritime Autonomy

Trending

Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief
Textron Taps Bell Chief Atherton As New President And CEO
Lockheed Martin Takes Fixed Price, Production Lot Charges on “P958” Program
Apex Planning On-Orbit Demonstration Of Commercially Developed Space Based Interceptor Next June
NNSA furloughs 80 Percent Of Workforce; Focus On Keeping Pantex And Y-12 Open

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume