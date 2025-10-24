Flight Debut for Shield AI X-BAT Could Come Next Fall

Shield AI plans to conduct initial vertical takeoff and landing demonstrations of its X-BAT drone fighter jet "as early as fall 2026, followed by all-up flight testing and operational validation in 2028," according to a spokeswoman for the effort. The company said this week that the X-BAT is to have a more than 2,000 mile range and to be guided by Shield AI’s Hivemind artificial intelligence software. The X-BAT--an autonomous fighter drone for expeditionary and maritime operations when military forces…