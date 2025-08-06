First Next-Gen OPIR GEO Satellite Finishes Environmental Testing, Lockheed Martin Says

The first of two Lockheed Martin [LMT] Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) missile warning satellites has completed thermal vacuum and acoustic testing at the company's Sunnyvale, Calif., site in advance of the satellite's planned delivery to the U.S. Space Force this fall, Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday. Last December, the company said that the satellite had entered the test phase (Defense Daily, Dec. 11, 2024). Space Force had planned on three such satellites, but now…