Firehawk Completes Flight Tests Of Javelin And Stinger-Class Rocket Motors

Firehawk Aerospace on Tuesday said that it flight-tested variants of Javelin and Stinger missiles built by the company with its own solid rocket motors and 3D-printed propellant, and that the flight tests were a critical milestone in the development of Firehawk's propellant technology for weapons. The work was done under a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research contract with the Army Applications Laboratory awarded in 2023. Earlier this year, Firehawk also flew a 3D-printed hybrid rocket engine aboard a variant…