FF(X) Needs Five “Significant” Capability Adds, Navy Starts From Scrapped 11th NSC

The Navy has identified five areas that require design study to add capabilities to the new FF(X) frigate program, according to a budget document released by the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. A joint explanatory statement released with the fiscal year 2026 defense appropriations conference bill says lawmakers appreciate how urgently the Navy is trying to meet the Navy's Battle Force Ship Assessment and Requirement of 73 small surface combatants after Navy leadership cancelled the Constellation-class frigate, but wants the…