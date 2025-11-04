Electronic Warfare and Air-to-Ground Missions Focus of GA-ASI Gambit 6 Design

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) said on Tuesday that it is developing the Gambit 6--the company's latest version of the Gambit series drones--for electronic warfare and air-to-ground operations. The latest Gambit will be "a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) that adds air-to-ground operations to its already proven air-to-air capability," GA-ASI said. "The multi-role platform is optimized for roles such as electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), and deep precision strike, making it a versatile option for evolving defense…