Sign In
Search
Air Force

Electronic Warfare and Air-to-Ground Missions Focus of GA-ASI Gambit 6 Design

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Electronic Warfare and Air-to-Ground Missions Focus of GA-ASI Gambit 6 Design
Pictured is a General Atomics depiction of Gambit 6 drones in flight.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) said on Tuesday that it is developing the Gambit 6--the company's latest version of the Gambit series drones--for electronic warfare and air-to-ground operations. The latest Gambit will be "a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) that adds air-to-ground operations to its already proven air-to-air capability," GA-ASI said. "The multi-role platform is optimized for roles such as electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), and deep precision strike, making it a versatile option for evolving defense…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Space Systems Command Wants Comments Soon On RG-XX “Andromeda” Draft Solicitation

Advanced / Transformational Technology

YFQ-44A Has First Flight, Anduril Planning for Weapons Shot Next Year

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Lockheed Martin Takes Fixed Price, Production Lot Charges on “P958” Program

Advanced / Transformational Technology

X-59 Flies For First Time From USAF Plant 42

Trending

B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO
Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo
YFQ-44A Has First Flight, Anduril Planning for Weapons Shot Next Year
After Trump Orders “Equal Basis” Nuclear Testing, STRATCOM Nominee Pledges “Informed Analysis” On Any Changes
USAF “Boneyard” Personnel to Show Industry Reps B-52H Carriage Equipment to Be Modified for LRSO

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume