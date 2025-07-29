DroneShield Details New Systems Provided For U.S., U.K.’s Project Flytrap C-UAS Event

Australia’s DroneShield has detailed two of its new systems used in the Army’s ongoing Project Flytrap training event for counter-drone operations, which has included both U.S. and U.K. troops. Matt McCrann, DroneShield’s USA CEO, told Defense Daily said the company provided its RfPatrol passive detection capability and the DroneGun Mk4 handheld defeat systems for Project Flytrap, detailing an aim to meet the growing demand for C-UAS systems that can keep pace with the rapid advancements in drone technology. “The threat…