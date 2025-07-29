Sign In
Search
Army

DroneShield Details New Systems Provided For U.S., U.K.’s Project Flytrap C-UAS Event

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
DroneShield Details New Systems Provided For U.S., U.K.’s Project Flytrap C-UAS Event
British soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, Light Mechanized Infantry, test counter-unmanned aerial systems technologies during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels training area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)

Australia’s DroneShield has detailed two of its new systems used in the Army’s ongoing Project Flytrap training event for counter-drone operations, which has included both U.S. and U.K. troops. Matt McCrann, DroneShield’s USA CEO, told Defense Daily said the company provided its RfPatrol passive detection capability and the DroneGun Mk4 handheld defeat systems for Project Flytrap, detailing an aim to meet the growing demand for C-UAS systems that can keep pace with the rapid advancements in drone technology. “The threat…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Lockheed Martin Participating In Army’s LTAMDS ‘Sense-Off’ Demo

Army

Army Establishing New Cloud Approach, “IT-As-A-Service” Model To Address Lagging Modernization

Army

BAE Readying For Imminent Army AMPV Order, Final Marine Corps ACV Decision

Army

L-3 Receives $391 Million To Deliver Army’s Next-Gen Night Vision Binoculars

Trending

Missing Radiation Source Found in New Jersey; State, Federal Agencies Say They Did Not Use Drones To Look For It
18 Rocket Lab Satellites for SDA to Carry Standard Tactical SATCOM Radios, As Agency Awaits Funding for Advanced Tactical Data Links
U.S. Space Force Launches Seventh X-37B Mission
10,000 “Operationally Relevant” Commercial EO Images Provided to NGA Per Week
USAF Looking for “Revolutionary” Concepts for Next Generation Refueler-Airlift Teaming

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume