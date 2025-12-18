DoD Seeks Solutions For $150 Million First Phase Of Drone Dominance Program

The Defense Department on Wednesday released a Request for Solutions (RFS) for the first phase of its $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program with an initial goal of purchasing 30,000 small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) at an average unit price of $5,000 from 12 vendors beginning in 2026. The first phase is valued at $150 million and will involve up to 25 qualifying vendors being invited to a Gauntlet test event that begins in February 2026 and will be managed by…