Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

DoD Seeks Solutions For $150 Million First Phase Of Drone Dominance Program

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DoD Seeks Solutions For $150 Million First Phase Of Drone Dominance Program
Neros Archer First Person View drone. Photo: U.S. Marine Corps

The Defense Department on Wednesday released a Request for Solutions (RFS) for the first phase of its $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program with an initial goal of purchasing 30,000 small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) at an average unit price of $5,000 from 12 vendors beginning in 2026. The first phase is valued at $150 million and will involve up to 25 qualifying vendors being invited to a Gauntlet test event that begins in February 2026 and will be managed by…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Boeing Picks Anduril As Rocket Motor Partner In Pursuit Of IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor

International

HIMARS, M109A7 Howitzers, ALTIUS Loitering Munitions Included In More Than $11 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan

Business/Financial

HawkEye 360 CEO Says ISA Buy Will Bolster Hawkeye’s Signals Analysis and Financial Position With Acquisition Of ISA

Budget

Lawmakers Give Navy Flexibility On Carriers And Sub Procurements, But Mandates Outside Manager For LSM And Oiler

Trending

Army Adds CHAOS Industries’ Radar Technology To Acquisition Marketplace
AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”
GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info
GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Contract Updates

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.  

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…

Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume