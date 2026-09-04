DoD Begins Falcon Peak Counter-Drone Experiment With Focus On Southern Border

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and the Pentagon’s counter-drone task force last week began another in an ongoing series of experiments and demonstrations aimed at detecting and defeating threats from drones in the homeland. The Falcon Peak 26.2 event, which runs through Sept. 25, is focused on the challenges of countering Groups 1 and 2 drones at the southern border. The assessments include new commercial technologies, an expanded focus on counter-drone systems that cause minimal damage, and allow “immediate feedback” to…