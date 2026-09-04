DoD Begins Falcon Peak Counter-Drone Experiment With Focus On Southern Border

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and the Pentagon’s counter-drone task force last week began another in an ongoing series of experiments and demonstrations aimed at detecting and defeating threats from drones in the homeland. The Falcon Peak 26.2 event, which runs through Sept. 25, is focused on the challenges of countering Groups 1 and 2 drones at the southern border. The assessments include new commercial technologies, an expanded focus on counter-drone systems that cause minimal damage, and allow “immediate feedback” to…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]