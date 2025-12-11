DoD Advisor Confirms Potential To Build Navy Warships Outside U.S. Akin To ICE Pact

An advisor to Defense Department leaders this week confirmed the Navy is still considering building warships outside U.S. shipyards to boost fleet numbers, comparing the idea to the ICE Pact icebreaker plan which starts production overseas before shifting to domestic yards. “We’re talking about not just building logistic ships with our international partners like the icebreaker, the ICE Pact program. This issue of building warships overseas is not off the table. We have a backlog of 16 destroyers right now.…