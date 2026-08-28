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DoD Adds To Equity Stake In Alumina Refiner, Makes Equity Investment In Metals Company

Cal Biesecker By
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DoD Adds To Equity Stake In Alumina Refiner, Makes Equity Investment In Metals Company
Smelter Grade Alumina refined by Atalco. Photo: Atalco

The Defense Department last Friday said it has upped its equity investment in Atlantic Alumina Company LLC (Atalco) by $100 million, bringing total investment by the department to $400 million, to bolster the only remaining domestic alumina refinery, which is in Louisiana. The government’s investments have attracted $350 million in funding from Atalco’s current backers and another $50 million is expected within 75 days, DoD said. The government and private investments will allow Atalco to maintain production, stave off foreign…

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