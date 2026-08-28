DoD Adds To Equity Stake In Alumina Refiner, Makes Equity Investment In Metals Company

The Defense Department last Friday said it has upped its equity investment in Atlantic Alumina Company LLC (Atalco) by $100 million, bringing total investment by the department to $400 million, to bolster the only remaining domestic alumina refinery, which is in Louisiana. The government’s investments have attracted $350 million in funding from Atalco’s current backers and another $50 million is expected within 75 days, DoD said. The government and private investments will allow Atalco to maintain production, stave off foreign…