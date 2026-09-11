DIU Official Outlines Bridge Effort To Enable Commercial Tech To Scale Faster

Despite success in helping startups and new entrants into the defense industry prototype and conduct initial operational evaluations of their technology offerings, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and its partners in the Pentagon are only now beginning to remove the roadblocks that prevent more relevant assessments of these systems and opportunities to quickly field them at scale, a DIU official said last week. DIU in August officially stood up its Bridge Program, which has been building for the past 12…
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]