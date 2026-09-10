Army Plans To Give Industry ‘Multiple Bites’ At Low-Cost Interceptor Effort, Official Says

As the Army is set to move out on its low-cost interceptor effort this fall, a lead official has said the service will give industry “multiple bites at the apple” to compete beyond the upcoming initial demonstration and award effort. Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, program acquisition executive for fires, told reporters the Army will provide additional shoot-off opportunities in late fiscal year ‘27 and FY ‘28 for companies who may need time to continue developing their LCI solutions. “Now, we're…