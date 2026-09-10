Army Plans To Give Industry ‘Multiple Bites’ At Low-Cost Interceptor Effort, Official Says

As the Army is set to move out on its low-cost interceptor effort this fall, a lead official has said the service will give industry “multiple bites at the apple” to compete beyond the upcoming initial demonstration and award effort. Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, program acquisition executive for fires, told reporters the Army will provide additional shoot-off opportunities in late fiscal year ‘27 and FY ‘28 for companies who may need time to continue developing their LCI solutions. “Now, we're…
Recommended
Use Of Laser Weapons Helping Reduce Illegal Drone Use On Southern Border, DoD CTO Says
Trending
Congress Updates
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Job Feed
-
LOGIX IT Project Management Analyst (Project Management Analyst 3)- 30086
Huntington Ingalls Industries - Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany
-
School Military and Family Life Counselor
JBLM - Leidos - Tacoma, WA
-
Sr. System Administrator
VDI - Leidos - Odenton, MD
-
Data Scientist
Leidos - Huntsville, AL