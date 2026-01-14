DIU, DAWG, Navy Launch $100 Million Challenge For Autonomous System Control

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the relatively new Defense Autonomous Working Group (DAWG) and the Navy this week launched a $100 million prize challenge to prototype “market-ready solutions” that can provide easy command and control for autonomous vehicles. The Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator prize challenge seeks scalable vehicle agnostic capabilities “that can translate a battlefield commander’s intent from voice, text, and haptic input into machine execution,” DIU said on Monday evening. Michael Dodd, acting deputy director of DIU and assistant secretary…