DHS Wants Satellite Volunteers To Test New Cyber Tools

RESTON, Va. — The Department of Homeland Security and Aerospace Corp. want satellite operators to volunteer to test out new tools they’re building to detect cyberattacks on spacecraft, officials said at Monday’s CyberSat conference. As part of its mission to protect critical infrastructure, DHS is working to develop cyber resilience tools for satellites that provide vital resources including position, navigation and timing (PNT) services like GPS, as well as communication channels like phone and internet, said Ernest Wong, the technical lead…