DHS Official Sees Path To Boosting Buys Of Coast Guard NSCs, OPCs and Future Arctic Cutter

The Coast Guard has a need for more surface assets than currently planned and sees a path forward to expand its fleet, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said on Wednesday. The Coast Guard program has 10 National Security Cutters (NSCs) but there is a need for at least 20 of these high-endurance cutters, Sean Plankey, senior advisor to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for the Coast Guard told an audience at the annual Surface Navy Association Symposium. The 418-foot…
Contract Updates
Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000
Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…
M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271
M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…
Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144
Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…
Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598
Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches. This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…