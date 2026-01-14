DHS Official Sees Path To Boosting Buys Of Coast Guard NSCs, OPCs and Future Arctic Cutter

The Coast Guard has a need for more surface assets than currently planned and sees a path forward to expand its fleet, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said on Wednesday. The Coast Guard program has 10 National Security Cutters (NSCs) but there is a need for at least 20 of these high-endurance cutters, Sean Plankey, senior advisor to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for the Coast Guard told an audience at the annual Surface Navy Association Symposium. The 418-foot…