Air Force

Department of Air Force to Scrap Integrated Capabilities Command, Create Chief Modernization Officer Position

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Department of Air Force to Scrap Integrated Capabilities Command, Create Chief Modernization Officer Position
Pictured is Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink addressing the U.S. Air Force Academy 2025 graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on May 29 (U.S. Air Force Photo by Dylan Smith)

In February last year during the last 11 months of the Biden administration, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin announced that the service would create an Integrated Capabilities Command to aid modernization in combining inputs from Air Force major commands to spur buy-in at the corporate Air Force level. In September last year, the Air Force established a “provisional” Integrated Capabilities Command under Maj. Gen. Mark Mitchum, and the service then said that it planned to choose a…

