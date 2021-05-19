A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Nov. 11, 2019. The launch, supported by the 45th Space Wing, included upgrades to the Starlink broadband network. The Starlink network is a collection of satellites being used to provide fast, reliable internet to areas with little to no connectivity. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Delays are surfacing in planned U.S. Space Force (USSF) missions under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program.
USSF has said that its first Falcon Heavy launch is to be for the classified USSF-44 mission, which is to carry two payloads–a TETRA-1…