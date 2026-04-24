Defense Watch: Space Acquisition, Naval Autonomy, FMS Deals, Drone Warhead

L. Roger Mason, President Donald Trump's nominee to be director of the National Reconnaissance Office. Photo: V2X, Inc.

NRO Nominee. The Trump administration nominated Roger Mason to replace National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Director Chris Scolese who last May told the House Armed Services Committee of his intention to step down. Unlike Scolese, who had served as an officer in the Navy and then as a National Aeronautics and Space Administration official before heading the NRO, Mason is an intelligence community veteran, having worked at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Mason is the chief growth officer at Reston, Va.-based V2X and has other defense and intelligence industry experience at Parsons Corp., Peraton, and General Dynamics.

…Space Acquisition and Integration. The White House has also nominated retired Air Force Col. Erich Hernandez-Baquero, the vice president of space intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance at RTX’s Raytheon and a former NRO official, as the assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration. Since early last year, two officials have held that position in an acting capacity–first, Space Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, and then Thomas Ainsworth who has led the office since February when Purdy became an advisor to Air Force Secretary Troy Meink on space acquisition. If approved by the Senate, Hernandez-Baquero would replace Frank Calvelli, a former NRO official who held the permanent space acquisition chief position during the Biden administration.

Magnet and Hanwha. Magnet Defense, which is developing autonomous surface vessels, last week formalized a partnership with Hanwha Defense USA to jointly build a 38-meter medium unmanned surface vessel (MUSV), develop artificial intelligence-driven robotic shipyards and collaborate on AI software for autonomy. Miami-based Magnet has built a 48-meter MUSV that sailed roundtrip from Miami to American Samoa. Magnet in January acquired Metal Shark to boost its shipbuilding capacity. Hanwha, which is based in South Korea, in late 2024 purchased the Philadelphia, Pa., shipyard. Hanwha is also partnered with Havoc on MUSVs.

Thousands of USVs. Capt. Garrett Miller, commodore of Surface Development Group One, on April 20 said people should expect to see the Navy deploy 30 Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs), thousands of small USVs and a number of unmanned aerial systems operating from manned and unmanned ships by 2030 in the Indo-Pacific region alone. Speaking during a panel at the Navy league’s annual Sea-Air-Space expo, Miller said those figures are based in the Navy’s projected requirements for the region, with surface forces requirements data extending into 2045.

…Unlike Ukraine. However, Rear Adm. Douglas Sasse, director, Assessment Division, N81 at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, on the same panel said the kinds of USVs used in the Black Sea by Ukraine against Russia are probably not as well suited to a potential conflict with China around Pacific islands. He called Ukraine and Red Sea unmanned operations as case alpha, where something shows “great promise in a very constrained sea, where you can get right up to the edge of the land and see, it can get it in the water really quickly and it doesn’t have to run an incredible distance.” In contrast, Sasse said the Pacific region is a more hostile environment, where U.S. ships and vessels have to sail large distances on the open ocean with no trees to hide behind and may be under constant observation the whole way there, requiring the U.S. Navy to get more creative in its use of USVs.

HII and More AI. HII signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a third physical artificial intelligence company, Applied Intuition, Inc., on April 21 during the Navy League’s annual Sea-Air-Space expo. The firm describes itself as a technology company that powers physical AI across industries to build foundational AI, simulation and operating systems that allow moving machines to perceive, decide and act intelligently. The MoU sets up a framework for the companies to collaborate on advancing Applied Intuition’s Warship OS AI-defined operation systems that integrates data and AI “from bow to stern of maritime platforms, which is a powerful new offering under Vehicle OS for all domains,” HII said. HII said the partnership aims to improve ship performance, accelerate pathways for data and AI to every ship system and enable scalable autonomy.

…Unmanned and Manned. The companies also said they will collaborate separately on both unmanned and manned platforms, with Warship OS for Unmanned Platforms set to integrate the operating system software into HII’s Romulus family of unmanned surface vessels currently under construction at the Breaux Brothers shipyard in Louisiana. This effort will work on “enabling coordinated system-level behavior across autonomy, navigation and mission systems, reducing integration burden, and demonstrating the operational advantages of AI-defined maritime platforms for U.S. and allied navies and joint forces.” HII and Applied Intuition also plan to explore extending Warship OS to future crewed naval platforms, including early-stage design and engineering collaboration aligned with Navy requirements. They plan to focus it on open architecture, interoperability and rapid capability insertion. The companies are also exploring future opportunities like adding Warship OS onto HII’s Remus unmanned underwater vehicles.

Anduril and Kraken. Anduril Industries and United Kingdom-based autonomous maritime technology company Kraken Technologies announced a strategic partnership on April 21 to bring the latter’s small mass-producible unmanned surface vehicles to the U.S. Navy. They said this will include Anduril building the K5 Kraken and K7 Sabre at U.S. facilities under license alongside a set of modular payload systems. Anduril said it will integrate payloads and its Lattice autonomy software in the U.S., “configuring each vessel for the full range of Navy missions.” They noted Kraken will continue its separate original parallel production line to meet allied demand in Europe, “designing a distinct hull variant for allied operational requirements.”

Domestic Drone Investment. California-based drone maker Skydio last Friday said it will invest $3.5 billion over the next five years to expand its domestic manufacturing, accelerate research and development, and bolster U.S. supply chains, including $1 billion to domestic suppliers. The company currently leases 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space and plans to expand that by five times with a new facility. Skydio last Thursday said raised $110 million in a Series F round, highlighting that the financing is small because “our capital needs are rapidly decreasing.” The new financing will help scale production, Skydio said.

Navy Drone ISR Value. The Navy’s new contract to use contractor-owned and contractor-operated drones for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR)services is worth $800 million, Shield AI, one of four contractors selected to compete to provide the services, said last week. The Navy last fall said it would award Basic Ordering Agreements to Shield, AeroVironment, Boeing’s Insitu unit and Textron for the drone ISR services but did not disclose the value (Defense Daily, Nov. 21, 2025).

New SRM Component. X-Bow Systems last week said it has developed, and successfully tested, its own electronic ignition safety device (eISD), a component that ensures a solid rocket motor (SRM) only ignites when intended. X-Bow, which makes SRMs and the related propellants, said “this is the first time a solid propellant provider has independently developed and tested an electronic ISD—a component traditionally supplied by third part specialists.” The company tested its eISD with a firing of a full SRM. X-Bow said developing the eISD in-house will streamline its rocket motor development and lower costs. The company is developing Mk 72 booster and Mk 104 dual-thrust SRMs to be a potential alternative supplier of the motors for the Navy’s Standard Missile 6 program. X-Bow may offer its eISD to industry.

Earth Sensing Award. BlackSky International last week said it won a competitive $25 million, multi-year contract with a “major international defense customer” to provide “committed” Earth imagery and analytics over a “region of interest” for strategic and tactical maritime domain awareness. BlackSky said the subscription will leverage its new Gen-3 satellite constellation and its Spectra platform for automated detection and analysis.

Reliable Raise. Reliable Robotics, a Silicon Valley-based startup, last week said it raised $160 million in new funding scale production and accelerate deployment of its Reliable Autonomy System (RAS) that enables full automation of an aircraft, from taxi through landing. RTX Ventures and AE Ventures, a partner of Boeing, participated in the round. Reliable, which has contracts with the Defense Department, said it is “certifying RAS for commercial operations, with the FAA having accepted certification plans, means of compliance, and closed issue papers.”

Kronos Awards. The Space Force’s Space Systems Command last week awarded MapLarge $499,828 and Leidos $1.43 million prototype contracts for software under the Kronos program to “modernize operational command and control, battle management, and space intelligence through an integrated family of systems.” SSC added that “The prototype will focus on delivering a minimum viable capability that strengthens how intelligence is processed, exploited, and integrated into operational workflows. It aims to provide a continuous understanding of adversary actions, enhance the tasking of ISR assets, and support target development, ultimately providing a decisive advantage to joint and coalition forces.” The awards were the first under Kronos.

SSN-799. The Navy planned to commission the future USS Idaho (SSN-799) Virginia-class fast-attack submarine during a ceremony on April 25 at Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn. SSN-799 is the 26th submarine of its class, 14th delivered by General Dynamics Electric Boat and the eights Block IV version of the submarine. General Dynamics’s Electric Boat and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding co-produce the boats.

Honeywell Engines. Honeywell on April 20 announced plans to expand manufacturing of its F124-GA-200 engines at it’s Phoenix. Ariz., location, pitched as the engine in one of the competitors for the Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS). The Navy issued a Request for Proposal for the T-45 trainer aircraft replacement in March and expects to award a contract in 2027. Honeywell’s engines are planned to power the Beechcraft M346N candidate for UJTS, in partnership with Textron Aviation Defense and Leonardo’s teaming agreement for the aircraft bid. Honeywell plans to expand manufacturing at its Phoenix Engines campus by adding on-site assembly. If the M346N is selected, the aircraft will be assembled by Textron Aviation Defense’s campus in Wichita, Kans.

Military Intel Budget. The Pentagon on April 21 said it’s requesting a $50 billion topline for its military intelligence program (MIP) in fiscal year 2027. “The department determined that releasing this topline figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons,” the department said in a statement.

Netherlands/Hellfires. The State Department said on April 22 it has approved a potential $200 million deal with the Netherlands for the sale of 530 AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles. Along with the Lockheed Martin-built weapons, the new Foreign Military Sale (FMS) includes technical assistance, logistics and program support. “The proposed sale will modernize the Netherlands’ armed forces, expand its capability to strengthen homeland defense, and deter regional threats. This enhanced capability will contribute to the Netherlands’ military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies,” the department said in a statement.

…Lithuania/AIM-9X. The State Department has also approved a new FMS case with Lithuania for AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles. The potential $214 million deal covers 168 of the RTX-built weapons, combining a new case for 152 AIM-9X Sidewinders with a previously-approved $19.5 million sale for 16 missiles. Lithuania would also receive tactical guidance units, captive air training missiles, weapon system support and logistics support services. “The proposed sale will help improve the security of Lithuania and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” the State Department said in a statement.

Drone Warhead. The Pentagon said on April 22 that Army infantry drone operators recently conducted a successful test of a new drone-delivered warhead designed by the service. The live-fire demonstrator for the Braker project was conducted on March 26 at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, noting the event took place within weeks of the initial design and rapid prototyping of the system. “Our Picatinny team went from concept to live-fire in two weeks,” Col. Vinson Morris, the Army’s project manager for close combat systems, said in a statement. “Braker proves our ability to rapidly develop and safely deliver devastating effects from small, unmanned aircraft systems. We are now creating the architecture with Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit and the small, universal payload interface for industry to scale this critical warfighter advantage.” The effort to rapidly develop the new warhead involved utilizing 3D printing, according to the Pentagon.

EW and SIGINT. The Army has announced a new Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) for industry’s electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence offerings. “The Call for Solutions is part of a broader effort to establish a collection of commercial capabilities, streamlining the acquisition process and giving unit commanders faster access to a diverse range of technologies tailored to their mission needs,” the Army said in a statement. “The call will remain open for approximately 12 months, with reviews of submissions ongoing.” Joseph Welch, the Army’s portfolio acquisition executive for command and control/counter-C2, added the CSO allows the Army to take a “library approach” for agile acquisition of solutions to support electromagnetic spectrum operations. “This allows for the rapid integration of commercial technologies and non-developmental items, bypassing traditional, lengthy development cycles to ensure soldiers have advanced capabilities in a relevant timeframe,” Welch said.

Surveillance Tower Certified. Customs and Border Protection has certified autonomous surveillance towers developed by General Dynamics Information Technology, enabling the company to deliver the towers to the agency. GDIT’s towers use automatically detect, identify, classify and track items of interest in real time. GDIT’s border security towers are part of CBP’s Consolidated Tower & Surveillance Equipment program. The company unveiled the towers in March.