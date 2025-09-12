Defense Watch: Norwegian Deal, Fuchs JAGM, AV in Europe, HADES

Norwegian Deal. Naval supplier Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) last week acquired Norway’s Vestdavit, a supplier of davits and advanced handling systems used by international navies and offshore operators. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wisconsin-based FMD said Vestdavit’s dual-point lifting systems, automated boat-handling technologies, and advance launch and recovery systems for unmanned surface and sub-surface vessels are important for the U.S. Navy’s Large unmanned surface and undersea vessels. Vestdavit’s customers include European navies, the U.S. Navy, and Canadian Coast…