USS Carney prepares to moor pierside during a homecoming event on May 19, 2024 at Naval Station Mayport after a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
1 day ago |
05/20/2024
highlights Navy/USMC

The USS Carney (DDG-64) returned to its home port for Naval Station Mayport, Fla., on May 19 following a deployment over seven months that included significant action in the Red Sea and Middle East intercepting Houthi weapons based in Yemen.

DDG-64 was independently…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.