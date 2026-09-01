Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

DARPA Plans Another Heavy Lift Challenge With Added Difficulty

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DARPA Plans Another Heavy Lift Challenge With Added Difficulty
AVIDrone's unmanned aircraft system competing in DARPA's Lift Challenge. Photo: DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects (DARPA) is initiating a new round to its challenge aimed at significantly increasing the payload-to-weight ratio of vertical aviation for heavy lift, with the next prize competition set for the summer of 2028. The DARPA Lift Challenge (LC)-2 will still focus on unmanned aircraft that weigh 55 pounds or less, but doubles the minimum payload to 220 pounds from 110 pounds, the agency posted on its website this week. The challenge course is also doubling…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

GE Aerospace Plans to Flight Test HyCAT Hypersonic Test Bed in 2028

Business/Financial

DoD Announces $264 Million In Industrial Base Support, Including Aussie Gallium Deal

Army

GE Aerospace Anticipates Full Qualification of T901 By End of Next Year

Navy/USMC

Interview with Anduril’s James Buescher on Production Of Autonomous Undersea Vehicles

Trending

Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine
Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year
Yearly Production Capacity Of More Than 100 AE 1107F Engines For MV-75, Rolls-Royce Says
Defense Watch: NGI Concerns, Valkyrie CCA, ESB-8 Delivery, Counter-Drone Partners
L3Harris Adding Shield AI’s Computer Vision Tech To Strengthen VAMPIRE C-UAS Platform

Congress Updates

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume