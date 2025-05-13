Commercial operators deploy Saildrone Voyager Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) out to sea in the initial steps of U.S. 4th Fleet’s Operation Windward Stack during a launch from Naval Air Station Key West’s Mole Pier and Truman Harbor on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Danette Baso Silvers/Released)
Saildrone on Tuesday said it closed a $60 million funding round led by a Danish fund that will lead to the deployment in June of four unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in the Baltic Sea under contract to the Danish Armed Forces.

The initial deployment will consist…

