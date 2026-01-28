Sign In
Nuclear Modernization

Cyber Top of “Threat Vector” List For STRATCOM Commander

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, the head of U.S. Strategic Command, getting a launch control center briefing from members of the 12th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom AFB, Mont. on Dec. 15.

"Five significant threat vectors" are of concern to U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), Adm. Richard Correll said on Wednesday at the Nuclear Deterrence Summit in Arlington, Va. in his debut public address after taking over last month as the head of STRATCOM. "At the top of the list would be cyber as a contested domain each and every days," Correll said. "Right below that is counter U.S. space capabilities--in other words, assured space capabilities regardless of capabilities being fielded by any…

