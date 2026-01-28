Cyber Top of “Threat Vector” List For STRATCOM Commander

"Five significant threat vectors" are of concern to U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), Adm. Richard Correll said on Wednesday at the Nuclear Deterrence Summit in Arlington, Va. in his debut public address after taking over last month as the head of STRATCOM. "At the top of the list would be cyber as a contested domain each and every days," Correll said. "Right below that is counter U.S. space capabilities--in other words, assured space capabilities regardless of capabilities being fielded by any…