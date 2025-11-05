CX2 Introduces FPV-Mounted Seeker That Hunts Enemy Drone Operators

CX2, a startup focused on spectrum dominance, has introduced a radio frequency-based seeker for a small first person view (FPV) drone to allow military forces to pinpoint and attack enemy drone operators. Unlike other counter-drone companies focused on developing products to detect, track, identify and defeat adversarial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), CX2’s “Vadris targets the archer, not the arrow,” Nathan Mintz the California-based company’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. With all the existing counter-drone products, there are “very…