Courtney Presses On Delayed Multi-Year Sub Contract

The ranking member of the House Armed Services Seapower and Projected Forces subcommittee in a Tuesday letter further pushed the Defense Department to award an overdue multi-year contract covering up to 11 Block VI Virginia-class attack submarines. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) has been pushing DoD to award the contract that was authorized in the fiscal year 2024 defense authorization act. In a letter addressed to Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey, Courtney argued the delay in…