Counter-Drone Marketplace Operational With Over 1,600 Items, DoD Says

A repository for counter-drone systems and items for use across the Defense Department has achieved initial operational capability with more than 1,600 items, DoD said on Tuesday. The counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) marketplace is managed by the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401, which stood up last summer to centralize the department’s counter-drone efforts (Defense Daily, July 23 and Aug. 29, 2025). The goal of the online catalog is to make it easier for warfighters and operators to identify and quickly…