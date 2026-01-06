Sign In
Search
Air Force

Conventional Wisdom On S-300 Effectiveness Called Into Question

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Conventional Wisdom On S-300 Effectiveness Called Into Question
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of three F-35A fighters with the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flying in formation before aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11, 2025.

Conventional defense wisdom has held that Russian-made long-range S-300 surface-to-air missiles (SAM) pose significant threats to U.S. military aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 stealth fighter, yet the Jan. 3 U.S. operation in Venezuela and one in October 2024 by Israel against Iran have taken air out of the S-300's sails. Nearly a year ago, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet pointed to the F-35I's destruction of Iranian air defenses, which included S-300 sites, in October 2024 (Defense Daily, Jan.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Missile Defense

DoD and Lockheed Martin Sign Framework Agreement To More Than Triple PAC-3 MSE Production

Business/Financial

Space Radar, Satellite Startup Array Labs Raises $20 Million

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Autonomous Vessel Technology Developer Magnet Defense Acquires Metal Shark

Navy/USMC

GD and HII To Work On Trump’s New BBG(X) Battleship Design For Six Years, Analysts See $10-15 Billion Cost

Trending

GD and HII To Work On Trump’s New BBG(X) Battleship Design For Six Years, Analysts See $10-15 Billion Cost
Lockheed Conducts Successful Alternative Warhead-Variant Extended Range GMLRS Test
L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment
U.S. Used Over 150 Aircraft In Operation To Capture Venezuela’s Maduro, Caine Says
Lockheed’s Venture Arm Invests In Battery Technology Company South 8

Contract Updates

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (Falls Church, Virginia) – $12,584,393

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $12,584,393 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the management, technical services, labor, material, support services, equipment, and facilities to accomplish repair and refurbishment of MK-41 Vertical Launch Systems on board Navy…

Virginia Pilot Association (Virginia Beach, Virginia) – $13,101,154

Virginia Pilot Association,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded $13,101,154 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide pilot services in support of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations to assist with the navigation of ships in and out of areas from Cape Henry…

Bell Textron Inc. (Fort Worth, Texas) – $14,071,857

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $14,071,857 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2602) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This modification exercises options to provide continued program management, engineering, and logistics services for calendar…

Alabama Shipyard LLC (Mobile, Alabama) – $16,840,735

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $16,840,735 firm, fixed-price contract (N3220526C0004) for the 98-calendar day shipyard availability for the deactivation of Military Sealift Command's fleet oiler vessel USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). This contract includes a base work…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume