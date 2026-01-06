Conventional Wisdom On S-300 Effectiveness Called Into Question

Conventional defense wisdom has held that Russian-made long-range S-300 surface-to-air missiles (SAM) pose significant threats to U.S. military aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 stealth fighter, yet the Jan. 3 U.S. operation in Venezuela and one in October 2024 by Israel against Iran have taken air out of the S-300's sails. Nearly a year ago, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet pointed to the F-35I's destruction of Iranian air defenses, which included S-300 sites, in October 2024 (Defense Daily, Jan.…