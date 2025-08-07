Collins Sees Golden Dome As Periodic Upturn in Missile Defense, Tells Industry To ‘Get Ready To Go Fast And Think Big’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ahead of the thrice rescheduled Golden Dome industry summit, the director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) indirectly alluded to the Trump administration’s initiative as similar to previous boosts in missile defense attention and called on industry to “get ready to go fast and think big.” The last speaker here at the preceding annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium, Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath Collins did not even directly name Golden Dome amid reports the Secretary of…