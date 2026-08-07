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Coast Guard Evaluates Small Drones Aboard FRC For RF Interference

Cal Biesecker By
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Coast Guard Evaluates Small Drones Aboard FRC For RF Interference
A Performance Drone Works C100 drone operating from a Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter. Photo: PDW

The Coast Guard in July aboard a Fast Response Cutter (FRC) evaluated drones from two vendors for potential radio frequency (RF) interference between the shipboard systems and the aircraft as part of an assessment of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for use on the service’s cutter fleet. The systems evaluated included the C100 by Performance Drone Works (PDW) and the Vector AI by Quantum Systems, a Coast Guard spokesperson told Defense Daily last week. The evaluation aboard the 154-foot Coast…

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