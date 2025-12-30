Coast Guard Awards $3.3 Billion In Polar Icebreaker Contracts To Bollinger And Rauma

The Coast Guard on Monday announced it awarded two contracts covering up to six new Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) icebreakers to Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions and Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, the next step in a plan previously announced in October. Awarded on Dec. 26, the contract with Rauma covers up to two ASCs that will be built in Finland, with the first vessel expected to be delivered to the service in 2028 while the Bollinger contract includes up to four vessels,…
Contract Updates
Hartech Group LLC (New Port Richey, Florida) – $10,153,033
Hartech Group LLC, New Port Richey, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $10,153,033 firm-fixed-price contract for three high precision jig grinders with Fanuc controllers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal…
Lockheed Martin Space (Sunnyvale, California) – $142,621,543
Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded a $142,621,543 noncompetitive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00073) under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The total value of the contract increased to $876,747,896.…
Amentum Services (Chantilly, Virginia) – $10,645,952
Amentum Services, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,645,952 cost-no-fee, time-and-materials modification (P00074) to contract W58RGZ-25-C-0004 to provide global aviation maintenance services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $158,855,989. Work will be performed in Schofield…
General Electric Co. (Lynn, Massachusetts) – $26,950,000
General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, was awarded a $26,950,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00100) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0003 to support the engineering and manufacturing development of the improved turbine engine. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $862,954,255.…