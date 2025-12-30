Coast Guard Awards $3.3 Billion In Polar Icebreaker Contracts To Bollinger And Rauma

The Coast Guard on Monday announced it awarded two contracts covering up to six new Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) icebreakers to Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions and Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, the next step in a plan previously announced in October. Awarded on Dec. 26, the contract with Rauma covers up to two ASCs that will be built in Finland, with the first vessel expected to be delivered to the service in 2028 while the Bollinger contract includes up to four vessels,…