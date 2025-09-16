Cloture Filed on Block of Nuclear Noms, Vote Early as Wednesday

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) filed cloture Monday on 48 of President Trump’s nominations “en bloc,” meaning in a large batch, to include nominees involved in the nuclear weapon’s complex. The Senate adopted the resolution Monday 51-44 to restore en bloc consideration of nominees at a sub-cabinet level. The Senate schedule said cloture is expected to “ripen” during Wednesday’s session, meaning the chamber will vote on whether to allow for debate without filibuster for the nominees. The nuclear weapons…