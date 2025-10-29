Charge On 777X Commercial Aircraft Dings Boeing’s Earnings And KC-46 Program

Boeing [BA] on Wednesday reported narrower losses in its third quarter despite a hefty charge related to the 777X commercial aircraft, while the company’s defense segment continued to show signs of improvement with strong top and bottom-line gains. A delay in the 777X program that led to the charge rippled through to the Air Force KC-46A aerial refueling tanker, which is based on the 767 commercial airframe. Jay Malave, Boeing’s new chief financial officer, said the tanker program “absorbs additional…