Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Charge On 777X Commercial Aircraft Dings Boeing’s Earnings And KC-46 Program

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Charge On 777X Commercial Aircraft Dings Boeing’s Earnings And KC-46 Program
A New Hampshire Air National Guard KC-46A Pegasus refuels five Marine Corp’s F/A-18D Hornets with the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, as the fighters returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. from MCAS Iwakuni, Japan on Sept. 10, 2020, over the Pacific Ocean–the first official transoceanic coronet mission accomplished with a Pegaus refueler. The coronet involved 16 aerial refuelings of the fighters (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Boeing [BA] on Wednesday reported narrower losses in its third quarter despite a hefty charge related to the 777X commercial aircraft, while the company’s defense segment continued to show signs of improvement with strong top and bottom-line gains. A delay in the 777X program that led to the charge rippled through to the Air Force KC-46A aerial refueling tanker, which is based on the 767 commercial airframe. Jay Malave, Boeing’s new chief financial officer, said the tanker program “absorbs additional…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

Korea’s Hanwha To Partner With HavocAI On Unmanned Maritime Systems

Navy/USMC

Annual Naval Submarine League Symposium Canceled

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Radical Begins Flight Testing UAS Planned For Stratospheric Operations

Business/Financial

Bill Lynn Retiring, COO John Baylouny To Lead Leonardo DRS

Trending

Nominee For Assistant Secretary Of Defense For Space Policy Wants Review Of Commercial Strategies
Toni Townes-Whitley Departs SAIC, Ex-Leidos CFO Named Interim Chief
Shutdown Has Impacted Several ‘Critical’ Exercises, Pentagon Tells Congress
Textron Taps Bell Chief Atherton As New President And CEO
Lockheed Martin Takes Fixed Price, Production Lot Charges on “P958” Program

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume