CHAOS Industries Raises $510 Million In New Funding Round

Defense technology startup CHAOS Industries on Thursday said it has raised $510 million in a new funding round to be put toward product development and manufacturing. The Series D raise was led by Valor Equity Partners and values CHAOS at $4.5 billion. CHAOS is developing multi-static radar systems based on coherent distributed networking (CDN) that the Los Angeles-based company says detects threats faster and at lower costs than “traditional exquisite radars.” “This new capital ensures we can continue to exponentially…