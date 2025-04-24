Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71) arrives at the mouth of San Diego Bay, April 22, 2025. Cape St. George, previously based at Everett, Wash., completed her homeport change to Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_680aae6bbdb0f;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297 = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([1024, 100], [[970, 90], [970,…